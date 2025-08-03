Rourkela: A Railway employee was killed and another critically injured in a landmine blast suspected to have been triggered by Maoists in Odisha’s Sundargarh district today.

The explosion occurred at around 10 am near Rengada while the workers were carrying out maintenance on a railway track. The deceased has been identified as Etawa Oram aged 37 from Bisara.

Another employee, Budharam Munda sustained serious injuries in the blast and was admitted to the Rourkela General Hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving information, the K. Balanga police reached the site and launched an investigation into the incident.

The blast has raised widespread concerns among local residents, and railway services on the route have been disrupted.



Notably, no senior railway official had arrived at the scene at the time of filing this report.