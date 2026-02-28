Bhubaneswar: To facilitate smooth and comfortable travel during the upcoming Holi festival, East Coast Railway has announced the operation of 132 Holi Special Trains from its jurisdiction.

In addition, 150 more Holi Special Trains originating from various parts of the country will pass through ECoR station jurisdiction, significantly enhancing travel capacity during the festive rush.

Every year, passenger movement increases substantially during Holi as people travel to celebrate with their families. Keeping this in view, the special trains will operate from the last week of February till the end of March 2026 on several high demand routes.

Major Originating Special Train Routes from ECoR:

* Bhubaneswar – Yesvantpur

* Bhubaneswar – Dhanbad

* Sambalpur – Erode

* Puri – Patna

From Visakhapatnam, special trains are being operated towards:

* Tirupati

* Shalimar

* Cherlapalli

* SMVT Bengaluru

Routes such as Bhubaneswar–Yesvantpur, Visakhapatnam–Tirupati, Visakhapatnam–Shalimar, Visakhapatnam–SMVT Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar–Dhanbad and Puri–Patna are witnessing particularly heavy demand during the festival period.

Additional 150 Holi Specials Passing Through ECoR

Apart from the trains originating from ECoR, around 150 Holi Special Trains from major cities including Ernakulam, Barauni, Delhi, Patna, Bhusaval, Muzaffarpur, Santragachi, Thiruvananthapuram, Naharlagun, Tata, Bengaluru, Gomati Nagar, Chennai and Kolkata will pass through various stations under ECoR jurisdiction, further augmenting connectivity and passenger convenience.

Crowd Management & Passenger Facilitation Measures

Comprehensive arrangements have been made at major stations under ECoR jurisdiction to effectively manage the festive rush.

Dedicated holding areas have been earmarked at important stations such as Bhubaneswar, Puri, Sambalpur, Brahmapur and Visakhapatnam to regulate passenger flow. Regulated entry to platforms will be ensured during peak hours to prevent overcrowding. Queuing arrangements with proper barricading have been planned to facilitate orderly boarding of special trains.

Additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and commercial staff have been deployed at key stations to guide passengers and maintain discipline. Continuous public announcements will keep passengers informed about train arrivals, platform numbers, etc.,

Enhanced Cleaning & Sanitation

Intensive cleaning drives are being undertaken at stations and onboard special trains. Platforms, circulating areas, waiting halls and toilets are being cleaned at regular intervals. Additional housekeeping staff have been deployed to maintain hygiene and sanitation during the high footfall period. Adequate availability of drinking water and functional washroom facilities is also being ensured.

Operational Monitoring

Senior railway officials are closely monitoring train operations and passenger movement during the festival period. Control offices are maintaining real time coordination to ensure punctuality and smooth movement of special trains. Quick response teams have been kept ready to address any operational exigencies.

Passengers are advised to check detailed schedules, timings, stoppages and seat availability through official railway enquiry systems and the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation before planning their journey.