Bhubaneswar: In connection with the yard remodelling work of Khantapara station in Kharagpur division of the South Eastern Railway, there will be changes in the pattern of train services as detailed below.

Cancellation of Trains:

The following trains will remain cancelled as detailed below:

68407/ 68408 Baleswar- Bhubaneswar- Baleswar MEMU from 16th to 28th December 2025.

68052/ 68051 Bhadrak- Baleswar- Bhadrak MEMU from 21st to 30th December 2025.

18037/ 18038 Kharagpur- Jajpur Keonjhar Road- Kharagpur Express on 24th December 2025.

Rescheduling of Trains:

The following trains will be rescheduled as per detailed below:

22823 Bhubaneswar- New Delhi Rajdhani express will be rescheduled by 4 hours on 22nd December 2025.

22896 Puri- Howrah Vande Bharat express will be rescheduled by 1 hour 30 minutes on 23rd December & 1 hour 15 minutes on 26th December 2025.

12822 Puri- Howrah Dhauli express will be rescheduled by 5 hours on 24th December & 2 hours on 28th December 2025.

12815 Puri- Anand Vihar Terminal Nilachal express will be rescheduled by 5 hours on 24th December 2025.

22811 Bhubaneswar- New Delhi Rajdhani express will be rescheduled by 4 hours on 24th December & 2 hours on 28th December 2025.

68442 Puri- Jaleswar MEMU will be rescheduled by 1 hour 30 minutes on 25th December 2025.

Short Termination/ Short Origination of Trains:

The following trains will be short terminated / short originated as detailed below:

68049/ 68050 Kharagpur- Bhadrak- Kharagpur MEMU will be short terminated/ short originated at Baleshwar instead of Bhadrak from 21st December to 30th December 2025. Consequently, the service between Baleshwar and Bhadrak for both the trains will remain cancelled during this period.

The Railways advised passengers to take note of the changes in the train services and plan their journey accordingly. They are requested to check updated train details through official railway enquiry systems, websites, or helplines, the Railways stated.