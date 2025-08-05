Bhubaneswar: With a view to provide continued travel facilities to passengers and to accommodate the increasing demand, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to extend the periodicity of the following special trains:

• VISAKHAPATNAM-TIRUPATI-VISAKHAPATNAM (08547/08548)

Train No. 08547/08548 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati- Visakhapatnam special will continue to run up to 24th September 2025 from Visakhapatnam and from Tirupati it is extended up to 25th September 2025.

• VISAKHAPATNAM – CHARLAPALLI- VISAKHAPATNAM (08579/08580)

Train No. 08579/08580 Visakhapatnam- Charlapalli- Visakhapatnam special will continue to run up to 26th September 2025 from Visakhapatnam and from Charlapalli it is extended up to 27th September 2025.

• UDHNA-KHURDA ROAD-UDHNA (09059/09060)

Train No. 09059/09060 Udhna-Khurda Road-Udhna special will continue to run up to 24th September 2025 from Udhna and from Khurda Road it is extended up to 26th September 2025.

Cancellation of trains due to safety related works

Due to safety related modernisation works in Kottavalasa- Pendurthi section of the Waltair Division from 06.08.2025 to 09.08.2025, the following train services will be cancelled.

• The train No. 18526 Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur Express leaving Visakhapatnam from 06.08.2025 to 08.08.2025 will be cancelled.

• The train No. 18525 Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam Express leaving Brahmapur from 07.08.2025 to 09.08.2025 will be cancelled.