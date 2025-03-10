Bhubaneswar: The Railways filed a case after an ambulance unauthorisedly crossed the railway tracks between Sikarpai and Balumaska stations near Kanjamjodi on the Koraput-Rayagada line, resulting in damage to the vehicle today.

Fortunately, all occupants of the ambulance, including patients, evacuated the vehicle in time, avoiding injuries before the collision with a goods train.

Per the Railway official sources, the loco pilot noticed the vehicle crossing the track and immediately applied the emergency brake, successfully bringing the train to a halt and preventing a major mishap.

The official sources further stated the area had been securely fenced on November 3, 2024, but the fencing was illegally removed by villagers, enabling the unauthorised crossing.

The authorities emphasised that trespassing on railway tracks is a serious offence and poses significant risks to life and safety. They urged the public to adhere to safety regulations to avoid such incidents in the future.