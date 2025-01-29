Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched a campaign aimed at warning teenagers and college students about the dangerous habit of taking selfies near railway tracks. This initiative comes in response to a disturbing rise in accidents where young people have tragically lost their lives while attempting to shoot short videos and take Selfies near railway tracks.

Taking selfies at railway stations or on tracks may seem like a fun activity in social media, but it’s a deadly risk. In recent years, many accidents have been reported where students or youth were moved down by moving trains while taking selfies in unsafe locations. Many of these incidents occurred because people weren’t paying attention to the dangers around them—like moving trains, overhead electrical power equipment and crowded station areas.

To address this growing concern, the Indian Railways has implemented strict regulations. Under Section 147 & 153 of Railway Act, anyone caught taking selfies near moving trains or on railway tracks could face heavy fines, legal consequences, or even jail. It’s a reminder that safety always comes first, and no photo is worth risking your life for.

Safety Guidelines to Remember:

• No Selfies on Tracks: Never take selfies on or near railway tracks. The risk is not worth it.

• Legal Consequences: Taking selfies in dangerous locations can lead to fines or even imprisonment. Think before you click.

A Call to Action for Students, Schools, and Parents:

• ECoR reminds students and teenagers that your life is worth so much more than a social media post. Don’t let a fleeting moment of fame come at the cost of your safety.

• Schools & Colleges: ECoR encourages educational institutions to raise awareness about this issue. Organise awareness programmes, workshops, or talks to help students understand the real dangers of taking selfies in crowded places like railway stations and railway tracks.

• Parents are appealed to counsel their children about these dangers. Help them make smart decisions online and teach them the importance of respecting safety guidelines when out in public spaces.

To make sure the message reaches as many people as possible, ECoR is using various platforms such as newspaper advertisements, TV spots, public announcements and social media campaigns. These efforts are designed to remind everyone, especially teenagers—that taking a selfie on or near railway tracks is never worth the risk.

Safety Starts with You: Railway stations are crowded places. With fast-moving trains, electrical equipment and the constant hustle of passengers, it is not unusual to get distracted. Public are appealed to make safe decisions.

“Remember, your moment of fame on social media shouldn’t come at the cost of your life or someone else’s”. Keep yourself and others safe by following these guidelines and always choosing safety over selfies at Railway premises.