Bhubaneswar: In view of construction of an Air Concourse at the Cuttack Railway Station and other safety related modernisation works at the railway station under the Khurda Road Division of the East Coast Railway, the Indian Railways has planned to divert three long distance trains for a period of one month.

These temporary diverted trains will run via Barang-Naraj Marthapur-Kapilas Road instead of the scheduled path via Barang-Cuttack-Kapilas Road. Stoppages of these trains at the Cuttack Station will be skipped and temporary stoppage will be provided at Naraj Marthapur Railway Station from 16th February to 17th March 2025.

The Khurda Road Division of ECoR will provide free bus service between the Cuttack Railway Station and Naraj Marthapur Railway Station for the passengers of temporary diverted trains.

12515 Coimbatore-Silchar Weekly Super-Fast Express arriving at Cuttack on every Tuesday (Monday Late Night) from 16th February to 16th March 2025; 22643 Ernakulam-Patna bi-weekly Express arriving at Cuttack on Wednesday & Thursday (late night of Tuesday & Wednesday) and 12509 Bengaluru-Guwahati Tri-Weekly Express arriving at Cuttack on Friday, Saturday & Sunday (late night of Thursday, Friday & Saturday) will provide stoppage at Naraj Marthapur Railway Station instead of the Cuttack Railway Station.

Railway official sources said bonafide passengers who are supposed to entrain or detrain at the Cuttack Railway Station for the above trains, will be provided with free bus service facilities at the Naraj and Cuttack Railway stations in both the directions during the period.