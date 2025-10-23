Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure smooth and safe execution of work related to the conversion of Ghantapara Level Crossing Gate into a Road Over Bridge (ROB), the Indian Railways has decided to short terminate or divert some trains.

The following trains will be short-terminated /short-originated and some will be diverted as detailed below:

Short-Termination / Short-Origination:

• Train No. 18125 Rourkela–Puri Express Will be short-terminated at Angul instead of Puri from 23rd to 27th October 2025.

• Train No. 18126 Puri–Rourkela Express Will be short-originated from Angul instead of Puri from 24th to 28th October 2025.

Diversion of Trains:

The following trains will be diverted via Angul–Talcher Road–Budhapank bypassing Talcher station during the block period:

• 20862 Ahmedabad–Puri Express on 24th October 2025.

• 18422 Santragachi–Puri Express on 24th October 2025.

• 20831 Shalimar–Sambalpur Express on 24th and 27th October 2025.

• 20807 Visakhapatnam–Amritsar Express on 24th and 25th October 2025.

• 20808 Amritsar–Visakhapatnam Express on 25th October 2025.

• 20832 Sambalpur–Shalimar Express on 23rd and 26th October 2025.

The above six express trains will have a five-minute stoppage at Talcher Road during the above period.