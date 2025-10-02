Bhubaneswar: Train services were affected on Rayagada-Visakhapatnam route after landslide triggered by heavy rain damaged the rail tracks today.

As per reports, several large boulders fell onto the rail tracks due to landslide near Goddess Majhighariani temple in Odisha’s Rayagada district.

The train services were affected on the route as there was a breach in the rail tracks.

On being informed, senior railway officials, including Rayagada Divisional Railway Manager Amitabh Singhal, rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to repair the damaged tracks, reports said.

Similarly, train services on Rayagada and Koraput route have been affected as the tracks were submerged in rainwater at several places including Liliguma and Bhalumaska.

Howrah-Jagadalpur Samaleswari Express was halted at Keutaguda due to severe waterlogging on the tracks.

Meanwhile, several places in the South Odisha districts of Gajapati and Rayagada received heavy rainfall under the impact of the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

R. Udayagiri received the highest amount of 240.2 mm rainfall, followed by Gumma 199 mm, Rayagada 174.4 mm and Gosani 173 mm till 5.30 pm today.

Similarly, Nuagada (135.4 mm), Mohana (132.4 mm), Paralakhemundi (101 mm) witnessed heavy rainfall.

Several thatched houses in rural areas of Rayagada were damaged by the heavy downpour. Besides, communication has been affected as several roads were submerged with the rainwater.