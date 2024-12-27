Bhubaneswar: A day after witnessing a normal weather, unseasonal rain is likely in several parts of Odisha for two days starting tomorrow.

Under influence of westerly wind, lighter to moderate rain is likely in many districts on December 28 and 29, said Bhubaneswar MeT director Manoroma Mohanty today.

As per the Bhubaneswar MeT forecast, the rain is likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sonepur on December 28.

Similarly, the rain is likely at a few places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Kandhamal and Kalahandi on December 29.

There will be no large change in the minimum temperature for next 3 days. However, the New Year will be chilling as the night temperature is likely to fall gradually by 2-4 degree C thereafter over the districts of Odisha.

There will be dry weather across Odisha from December 30 to January 2, the weather scientist said.