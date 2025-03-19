Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, today issued a weather alert for several districts in Odisha, forecasting light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by rain and lightning over the next three hours.

A yellow warning has been issued for Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Bargarh, Angul, Ganjam, Nuapada, Balangir, Subarnapur, Nabarangpur, Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Khordha (including Bhubaneswar city), Dhenkanal, Jajpur, and Nayagarh districts.

Additionally, gusty surface winds with speeds ranging between 30-40 kmph are likely during this period.

The Met Centre advised residents to stay alert, monitor weather updates, and move to safer locations if necessary to protect themselves from lightning strikes.

Today, four locations in the State recorded day temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above. Balangir registered the highest maximum temperature at 41.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Jharsuguda at 40.8 degrees Celsius, Titlagarh at 40.5 degrees Celsius, and Sundargarh at 40.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded temperatures of 34.2 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively.