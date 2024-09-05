Bhubaneswar: Rainfall may play spoilsport in Ganesh Puja celebrations in Odisha, this year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several districts of the state are likely to experience rainfall on September 7 (Ganesh Chaturthi).

A low-pressure area has formed over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts, the IMD said.

"Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts and associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move slowly northwards during the next 2 days," the agency said in its bulletin today.

Weather Forecast for Ganesh Puja Day (September 7)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) and thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabarangpur.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) and thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, and Puri.

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur.