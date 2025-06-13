Bhubaneswar: Rain may dampen the celebration of annual Raja festival in Odisha as the IMD has predicted thunderstorm for most of the districts till June 17.

The three-day festival will commence with Pahili Raja on June 14 and conclude with Sesha Raja on June 16. The people across the state will celebrate Raja Sankranti on June 15.

According to the IMD, the conditions are favourable for further advancement of Southwest monsoon over some more parts of Odisha during next two days.

As per the prediction, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Kandahamal, Rayagada, Ganjam, Nawarangpur, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Samablpur and Dhenkanal between June 14 and 17.

Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada and Balangir during the period.

Besides, many places across the state may witness light to moderate rainfall between June 14 and 17, said the IMD regional centre here today.

The maximum temperature across the state is likely to fall by 2 to 4 Degree Celsius in the next few days, it added.