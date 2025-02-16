Bhubaneswar: Rain accompanied by lightning is likely to occur in some places of Odisha from February 19, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar today.

The meteorological centre forecasted thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Balasore districts. While issuing yellow warning for these districts, the centre stated the forecast is valid from 8:30 am on February 19 to 8:30 am on February 20.

It predicted thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Balasore districts. The forecast is valid from 8:30 am on February 20 to 8:30 am on February 21.

The metrological centre added light rain is likely to occur in several districts of Odisha on February 21, 22 and 23.

In next 24 hours, dry weather is very likely to prevail in Odisha. Maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar and neighbourhood is likely to be 34 degrees Celsius.