Bhubaneswar: The rainfall activity across Odisha caused by depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to decrease from tomorrow. And the cold wave condition may return afterward, predicted Bhubaneswar MeT.

"Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at a few places over coastal districts and adjoining areas in Odisha in next 24 hours. The districts included Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Cuttack and Jharsuguda," informed Bhubaneswar MeT Director Manoroma Mohanty.

However, the rainfall activity will be reduced in interior parts of Odisha today. The districts included Malkangiri, Nuapada, Balangir, Nabarangpur, Bargarh and Sonepur. Light rainfall is likely in south coastal and coastal districts such as Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati tomorrow.

Observing the weather, she said that weather condition is likely to change from tomorrow in entire Odisha.

The MeT forecast dense fog in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Koraput districts ater the rainfall activity.

"Dense fog likely in next 48 hours. Due to rainfall, the day temperature has dropped by 2-4 degree C and the night temperature stood above the average. However, the night temeprature is likely to fall by 2-4 degree C in interior parts of Odisha after two days," the weather scientist said.