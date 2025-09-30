Bhubaneswar: Rainfall may play spoilsport in Dussehra festivities in Odisha as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal tomorrow. The system may intensify into a depression around October 2 (Dussehra).

"A low-pressure area is likely to form over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal around 1st October. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around 2nd October. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross the south Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts around the morning hours of 3rd October," the IMD said in a bulletin.

Forecast for October 1:

Heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Forecast for October 2:

Heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Kandhamal.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, and Cuttack.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, and Dhenkanal.