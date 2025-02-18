Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to experience rainfall tomorrow (February 19), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted today.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhargarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Kendrapada, the agency predicted.

Thunderstorm with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Kendrapada, the IMD added and issued a Yellow Warning for these districts.

The minimum temperature (night temperature) is likely to rise by 2-3 degree Celsius for the next two days and no large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha, the agency added.