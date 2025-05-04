Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Raj Bhavan is on track to become fully solar-powered, with plans underway to install a 400 kW solar power plant, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said on Saturday. Currently, a 150 kW solar unit is already operational on the premises.

Kambhampati said the expansion would be completed within the next three to four months. "Once the new plant is functional, Raj Bhavan's monthly electricity bill, which currently stands at around Rs 3 lakh, will drop to zero," he said, adding that the initiative is part of a larger goal to transform the governor’s residence into a net-zero energy campus.

Underscoring his commitment to environmental sustainability, the governor also announced the introduction of electric vehicles within Raj Bhavan. “We have inducted a fleet of Made-in-India EVs, which includes four official cars and two-wheelers for staff members,” he said.

The governor also urged the public to adopt solar energy solutions by availing benefits from various central government schemes. He specifically mentioned the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which offers substantial subsidies for rooftop solar installations in households, and the PM KUSUM Yojana, aimed at helping farmers set up solar-powered pump sets for irrigation.

Governor Kambhampati said such initiatives are key to making green energy accessible and affordable, and encouraged citizens to take advantage of these schemes to reduce dependence on conventional electricity.