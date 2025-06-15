Pune: In a colorful and culturally rich evening, the Kalinga Swaraj Foundation hosted Raja Mahotsav-2025 at Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Rangamandir, Yerwada, Pune.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response with 700–800 attendees, and tickets being sold out two days in advance—making it a houseful celebration of Odia tradition in Maharashtra.

The evening was graced by the esteemed presence of Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Former MP and MLA from Odisha. He commended the unique initiative of promoting Odisha’s heritage beyond its borders and praised the unity of the Odia diaspora in Pune.

The event kicked off at 3:30 PM with guest registrations, selfies with traditional setups, and exploration of Raja Bazaar—a lively market with traditional Odia snacks and handmade crafts. A special attraction was the Jhula (traditional swing) setup, symbolizing the essence of Raja Parba.

From 4:30 PM, the stage lit up with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by the soulful rendition of Bande Utkal Janani. Cultural highlights included a fun quiz on Odia culture, graceful Odissi dance performances, and the crowning of the Raja Queen, adding color and engagement for all age groups.

The formal segment began at 6 PM with the inaugural address and felicitation ceremony honoring contributors and community leaders. This was followed by a vibrant cultural segment from 6:30 PM onwards featuring stand-up comedy by Arabinda Jeje, Raju Das, and team, which had the audience in splits. Melodious performances by renowned singers Bankim Patel and Smrutimayee Mohapatra energized the atmosphere, and an Odia DJ segment kept the festive spirit alive.

The evening culminated with a Tour of Odia Delicacies post 9:30 PM—offering authentic flavors like pakhala, poda pitha, and other traditional dishes, evoking nostalgia among attendees.

What made the event more meaningful was Kalinga Swaraj Foundation’s effort to bring together various Odia associations in Pune under one platform. The festival fostered a spirit of collaboration and cultural pride, with a shared vision for organizing more such joint community events in the future.

Raja Mahotsav-2025 truly became more than a celebration—it became a cultural reunion for Odias in Pune and a proud moment for Odia identity across states.