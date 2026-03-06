Bhubaneswar: All five candidates who have filed their nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha are crorepatis.

The candidates have declared their property details while submitting their nomination papers for the March 16 polls.

As per the affidavits, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) nominee Santrupt Misra is the richest one, with assets worth over Rs 565 crore.

Misra, a corporate leader-turned-politician, has movable assets worth Rs 512.90 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 53.06 crore.

His wife owns movable assets worth Rs 20.48 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 8.68 crore.

Misra has Rs 10,000 in cash and his wife has Rs 15,000 in cash, revealed the property details filed by him while submitting his nomination papers.

Independent nominee Dilip Ray is 2nd richest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed independent candidate Dilip Ray is the second richest among the five nominees.

In his poll affidavit, Ray, a well-known hotelier, has disclosed that he owns assets worth around Rs 435 crore.

The former Union Minister has movable assets worth Rs 391.62 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 45.50 crore. Ray’s wife owns assets worth Rs 11.16 crore, revealed the affidavit.

BJP candidate Manmohan Samal, who is also party’s Odisha unit president, has declared assets worth around Rs 1.70 crore in his affidavit.

The senior BJP leader has movable assets worth Rs 43.90 lakh and immovable assets worth around Rs 1.30 crore.

As per the affidavit, Samal’s spouse owns movable assets worth Rs 2.86 crore. He has not borrowed anything from bank but his wife has availed bank loans to the tune of Rs 75 lakh, said the affidavit.

Datteswar Hota has assets worth around Rs 8 crore

Sujeet Kumar, another BJP candidate, has declared assets worth over Rs 4.90 crore in his affidavit.

Kumar has movable assets worth around Rs 3.85 crore and immovable assets worth over Rs 1.09 crore. His spouse owns movable assets worth over Rs 1.03 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 73.21 lakh. Besides, the couple has Rs 95,000 in cash, said the affidavit.

Eminent urologist Datteswar Hota, who has the backing of BJD and Congress party in Odisha, has assets worth over Rs 8 crore.

In his poll affidavit, Hota has declared that he owns movable assets worth around Rs 4.92 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 3.33 crore.

His wife has movable assets worth Rs 2.71 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 1.60 crore.

Hota has plots and residential properties at Cuttack, Sonepur and Bhubaneswar, revealed his affidavit.