Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today expressed grief over the demise of renowned Odia poet Ramakanta Rath and announced that his last rites would be conducted with full state honours.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister described the Padma Bhushan awardee as one of the finest poets in Indian literature. Rath's timeless works, including Saptama Ritu, Shri Radha, Sachitra Andhara, Kete Dinara, and Duar Epatu, have cemented his place in the literary world.

Beyond his contributions to literature, Rath played a significant role in the state's development, serving as Secretary in various departments and as the Chief Secretary of Odisha. His efforts to bring Odia literature to national and international recognition remain unparalleled, the CM said.

The Chief Minister described his demise as an irreparable loss to the literary world. Expressing condolences to Rath's grieving family, he instructed officials to ensure that the poet’s final rites were conducted with full state honours.

Rath was a towering figure in Odia poetry, known for his modernist and philosophical approach. His acclaimed poetry collections include Kete Dinara (1962), Sandigdha Mrugaya (1971), Saptama Rutu (1977), Sachitra Andhara (1982), Sri Radha (1985), and Sreshtha Kavita (1992).

His magnum opus, Sri Radha, won him the prestigious Saraswati Samman in 1992. His works have been translated into English and several Indian languages.

A recipient of numerous literary awards, Rath was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977, the Sarala Award in 1984, the Bishuva Samman in 1990, and the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2009.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to literature, he was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2006.