Bhubaneswar: Mallika Haripal, the wife of noted Sambalpuri folk singer Jitendra Haripal, breathed her last today.

Mallika (69) was unwell for last two years and she died while being treated at a private hospital in Burla area of Odisha's Sambalpur district, reports said.

Mallika is survived by her husband, their two sons Paras and Pravat; daughters-in-law Jhunu and Minu; and grandchildren.

Soon after receiving the news of Mallika’s demise, many artistes, singers and admirers of Jitendra Haripal visited their residence and paid their last respect to the departed soul.

Jitendra Haripal is well-known across Odisha and outside for lending his voice to Sambalpuri cult song ‘Rangabati’ in 1970s.

He was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2017 for his exemplary contribution to music.