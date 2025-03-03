Sundargarh: A woman and her husband were arrested in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Sunday for allegedly killing a man who had raped her and later threatened them to withdraw the case after securing bail. The deceased, identified as Raj Kumar Yadav (28), was shot with an arrow while his body was dumped in a nullah.

According to police, the couple and Yadav, a native of Bihar, resided at Teliposh village under Birmitrapur police limits in the district. Yadav allegedly raped the woman in January 2023 when he found her alone at home. He then warned her not to disclose the incident to her husband.

For the next four months, Yadav continued to sexually assault her whenever she was alone at night. Unable to bear the ordeal, the woman told her husband about the incident in May. Following this, he lodged a complaint with the police, leading to Yadav’s arrest. He was booked for rape and sent to Rourkela Special Jail.

Six months ago, Yadav secured bail and started threatening the couple to withdraw the case. On Saturday evening, Yadav once again arrived at the couple’s house and issued threats. The woman alerted her husband, who was away at the time. Upon his return, he asked his wife to hand over a bow and arrow. Later, he shot Yadav, killing him on the spot.

The couple then disposed of the body in a nullah. Later that night, locals noticed the body floating and informed the police. During the investigation, the couple confessed to the crime after being questioned by the police.