The Year 2024 witnessed some shocking and heart-wrenching crime incidents that rocked the state of Odisha. While the seizure of several SIM boxes in the capital city of Bhubaneswar revealed that cybercriminals are on the prowl, the murder of five members of a nomadic family in Sundargarh sent shockwaves across the state.

On the other hand, the incident of alleged harassment of an Army officer and his fiancée at the Bharatpur police station by the cops was a blot on the khaki.

Here are some major crime incidents in Odisha in the year 2024.

SIM boxes seized

In August, the Twin City Commissionerate Police seized multiple SIM boxes from Raju Mondal, a native of West Bengal, in Bhubaneswar. Another gang member, Asadur Zamaan, a Bangladeshi national, had reportedly travelled to Cuttack in December last year to supervise the operation of the devices. Zamaan is said to have supplied the SIM boxes and fake SIM cards to Mondal.

Assault of Army officer, fiancée at Bharatpur PS

The incident took place on September 15 at around 2 AM when the Army Major and his fiancée went to Bharatpur police station to file a complaint as some youths had allegedly misbehaved with them while they were returning home. The police personnel allegedly harassed and assaulted the duo at the police station.

The Odisha Crime Branch had registered a criminal case against five police personnel in connection with the alleged assault.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had ordered a judicial probe into the incident.

Trafficked Bangladeshi girl rescued in Cuttack

Police had in November rescued a 17-year-old Bangladeshi girl from Cuttack City. The girl was allegedly trafficked from Bangladesh and engaged in the flesh trade. The minor girl had met a youth on Facebook who allegedly lured her to come to India with the false promise of providing her a job. Police had arrested a youth and a couple in connection with the incident.

Man kills wife with help of friends in Bhubaneswar

A pharmacist named Pradyumna Kumar, along with his two female friends, murdered his wife, Shubashree Nayak, in October. Pradyumna and his associates Roji Patra and Ijita Bhuyan were arrested. The murder took place in the house of Rojita, located in Sampur under Bharatpur police limits in Bhubaneswar. However, the accused told the doctors at the Capital Hospital that the woman died by suicide.

Khalistani separatist Pannun’s threat

Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun threatened to attack the DGP-IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar in November-December. He asked Khalistani, Naxals, Maoists, and Kashmiris to target the conference at Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

Pannun announced Rs 25 lakh cash reward for raising the Khalistani flag in Bhubaneswar during the event. Security was tightened in Bhubaneswar with the deployment of additional forces.

Man sets son, daughter-in-law on fire

A man, Gobardhan Rout, set his son and daughter-in-law on fire at Barasinga village under Barang police limits in November while they were having dinner. The victims, identified as Dinabandhu Rout (40) and his wife Puja Rout (32), succumbed to burn injuries at the SCB Medical College and Hospital. The shocking incident was a fallout of a family dispute.

Woman raped by looters in Bhubaneswar apartment

On the night of September 30, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by two burglars in her apartment at Maitree Vihar in Bhubaneswar. They allegedly raped the woman at knifepoint and threatened to kill her daughter if she revealed it to anyone.

5 members of a nomad family murdered

Five members of a nomadic family were murdered by a rival group near Karamdihi village under Sadar police limits in Sundargarh district in October.

Sundargarh police later arrested six persons from Gadag district in Karnataka over their alleged involvement in the murder. Investigation revealed that the murderous attack was a fallout of past enmity and extra-marital affair suspicion.

7-year-old girl raped, murdered at home as parents went to vote

A man allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl and killed her when she was alone at home as her parents went to cast their votes in June. The shocking incident took place in Mayurbhanj district.

The 23-year-old man went to the girl's house and took her near a river where he allegedly raped her and then strangled her to death. Villagers found the body of the girl and caught the accused. They later handed him to the police.

Bhubaneswar law professor arrested for killing father

A law teacher at a private university in Bhubaneswar was arrested for allegedly killing his father after a dispute over money. The accused, Anirudha Choudhury, an assistant professor, was reportedly under financial stress due to outstanding loans. He had approached his father, Sunil Choudhury, a retired employee of the state-run National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), for financial assistance. When his father refused, it escalated into a heated argument, ultimately leading to the tragic incident.