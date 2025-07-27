Malkangiri: A disturbing case of alleged rape and its tragic aftermath has come to light in Odisha's Malkangiri district, where a minor girl, impregnated after an alleged assault, delivered a stillborn boy. Following a complaint lodged by her family, police arrested the accused.

The incident occurred in the Mudulipada area. The victim's family filed a complaint at the Mudulipada police station after she delivered a stillborn boy at a local hospital on Saturday.

Meanwhile, another harrowing case of alleged sexual assault involving a minor girl has surfaced in the same district.

According to reports, a youth identified as Harihar Patra raped a minor girl under the pretext of offering her a lift.

The victim's uncle filed a written complaint at the Orkel police station. However, the accused's father has claimed that his son has been mentally unstable and undergoing treatment for the past three years.