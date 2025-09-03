Boipariguda (Koraput): Jawans of the 180 Battalion BSF rescued a rare species of flying squirrel (Pteromyini) during patrolling in the Ramgiri area of Koraput district today.

The squirrel was found in a forest near the BSF camp and appeared to be unwell. The jawans provided it with first aid and water before handing it over to Gupteswar Forest officials.

A veterinarian administered treatment and placed the animal under observation. Forest officials said once the flying squirrel makes a full recovery, a decision will be taken on its rehabilitation.