Nimapara: Honey badger, a rare wild animal, was killed after being hit with a truck in Nimapara area in Odisha's Puri district today.

According to reports, a heavy truck hit the honey badger, commonly known as ratel, due to poor visibility caused by dense fog while it was crossing the road near Nuharkiri under Nimapara block today morning.

The wild animal died on the spot. The body was found lying at roadside for hours.

On receiving information from locals, a forest team reached the site and identified the animal as a honey badger.

Honey badgers are native to areas of Africa and Asia. They are good swimmers and can climb trees, said forest officials.

However, the forest department is investigating from where this rare species came to the locality.