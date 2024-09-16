Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police today arrested six persons and seized two vehicles, an SUV and a car, over their involvement in rash driving on Janpath in Odisha capital.

Earlier, a video of the incident surfaced on social media and went viral, with netizens demanding stringent action against the wrongdoers.

The accused were seen driving the two vehicles recklessly on the busy street, leaving the commuters panic-stricken.

The driver of the SUV was seen driving the vehicle on the pavement on roadside.

As the video went viral, police took cognizance of the matter and registered a suo moto case.

Probing into the incident, police apprehended the six occupants of the vehicles.

The incident has emerged as a serious concern as it took place a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city for the inauguration of Subhadra Yojana.