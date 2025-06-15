Bhubaneswar: With the annual Puri Rath Yatra scheduled for June 27, the Odisha Police has stepped up preparations to ensure foolproof security for the lakhs of devotees and visitors expected to attend the grand event.

Following a high-level meeting at the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) today, DGP YB Khurania announced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled CCTV cameras will be deployed for extensive surveillance.

The surveillance network will cover the stretch from Uttara Chhak to Puri town, including the route between Puri and Konark. AI will also be used to assist in crowd management, with real-time inputs enabling security personnel to respond swiftly to potential issues.

An AI-powered Integrated Command and Control Centre has been set up at the Puri Town Police Station to centralise monitoring and coordination.

To assist devotees, a mobile application has been developed, offering information such as route maps and travel guidance to Puri.

As part of enhanced security arrangements, drones and anti-drone systems will also be deployed.

Like in previous years, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and other specialised agencies will be engaged during the chariot festival.

Senior police officials participated in the security review meeting chaired by the DGP.