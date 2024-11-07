Bhubaneswar: Ration card holders in Odisha will start receiving wheat along with rice under food security schemes from the first week of January 2025, said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today.

Patra confirmed that the wheat supply has been received, but the distribution will be delayed for about two months as the necessary government procedures are still pending.

"We will begin providing wheat from January. Data has been collected from various districts to determine the wheat requirements of beneficiaries. Based on these needs, a tender will be issued to a transportation company for delivery. The process is taking time due to the ongoing e-KYC work, which is yet to be completed," said Patra.

Patra further informed that 85% of the e-KYC process has been completed, and over 16 lakh ineligible beneficiaries have been identified so far. The remaining work is expected to be completed within the next 15 days.