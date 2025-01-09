Bhubaneswar: The ration card of the beneficiaries who won't be able to complete e-KYC by January 31 will be cancelled, said Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today.

The Odisha government has extended the deadline for completing the e-KYC process for ration card beneficiaries to January 31, 2025.

Around 49 lakh ration card beneficiaries are yet to complete the e-KYC process, the minister said.

Beneficiaries have been urged to complete their e-KYC at local Electronic Public Service (EPS) outlets or ration distribution centres. The minister also said that new ration cards will be issued after all eligible beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS) complete the e-KYC process.

To facilitate the process, government officials have been directed to assist beneficiaries living in Odisha and Odias currently residing in other states.