Bhubaneswar: The repair work of Ratna Bhandar at the Jagannath Temple in Puri will be carried out soon. The inventory process will be completed by the end of January next year, informed Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

"After the end of Kartika month, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has been asked to start repair work of Ratna Bhandar of Puri Srimandir. The inventory of valuables will be made inside Ratna Bhandar after shifting the valuables from temporary strongrooms to the Ratna Bhandar following completion of the structural repair work," the Minister told reporters here today.

He said that valuables belonging to Lord Jagannath can be counted inside the Ratna Bhandar only. Before this, the structure needs to be repaired. After completion of repair work, the process will begin to make an inventory of valuables. This is expected to be completed by January end.

Currently, the repair work of Meghanad Pacheri (boundary wall of Puri Jagannath Temple) is underway. A meeting in this regard will be held on Nov 20 (Wednesday), he added.

In July this year, the Ratna Bhandar was opened twice as per the SOP to shift the valuables and gold ornaments of deities to strongrooms.

A 12-member team including core committee members of Ratna Bhandar monitoring committee and the SJTA Chief Administrator reopened the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar on July 14 and 18.

The inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar was last opened in 1978.