Bhubaneswar: The traditional Ravan Podi Utsav will be held at seven venues across Bhubaneswar today to mark Vijaya Dashami, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

According to the Twin City Commissionerate Police, effigies of demon king Ravan will be set ablaze at Naharkanta (Pahal PS), Baramunda (Khandagiri PS), Koradakanta and Bankual (Badagada PS), Gopalpur (Info-Valley PS), KIIT Road (Infocity PS) and Football Ground (Kapilaprasad Airfield PS).

The event is a key part of Dussehra celebrations, commemorating Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana as narrated in the Ramayana.

This year, Bhubaneswar is hosting 193 puja pandals. To ensure the smooth conduct of festivities, the Commissionerate Police has tightened security across the Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD).

Three DCPs, six Additional DCPs, 12 DSPs, 33 Inspectors, and 172 SIs/ASIs have been deployed for supervision. Besides, 38 platoons of police personnel and 20 platoons of Home Guards are on duty.

Security cover has further been strengthened with the deployment of one CAPF company, a Special Tactical Unit, and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. CCTV surveillance has also been put in place at several pandals.