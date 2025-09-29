Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, the traditional ‘Ravan Podi Utsav’ will be organised at seven prominent locations under the Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) this year.

According to the Twin City Commissionerate Police, effigies of demon king Ravan will be set ablaze at the following venues: Naharkanta (under Pahal Police Station), Baramunda (under Khandagiri Police Station), Koradakanta (under Badagada Police Station), Bankual (under Badagada Police Station), Gopalpur (under Info-Valley Police Station), KIITS Road (under Infocity Police Station) and Football Ground (under Kapilaprasad Airfield Police Station).

The ‘Ravan Podi Utsav’, an integral part of Dussehra celebrations, symbolises the triumph of good over evil, marking Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana as narrated in the Ramayana.

This year, Bhubaneswar will witness 193 puja pandals. To ensure smooth conduct of the festivities, the Commissionerate Police has put in place extensive security arrangements, including CCTV surveillance at pandals.

For effective supervision, three DCP-rank officers, six Additional DCPs, 12 DSPs, 33 Inspectors, and 172 SIs/ASIs have been deployed. In addition, 38 platoons of police personnel and 20 platoons of Home Guards will be on duty.

One company of CAPF, along with a unit of the Special Tactical Unit and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, has also been stationed to strengthen security across the UPD.