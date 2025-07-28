Cuttack: The official website of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack has reportedly been hacked, triggering concern among students and faculty members. When accessed, the website redirected users to a suspicious betting platform titled 'BENTO4D', instead of the university’s usual interface.

The issue came to light late last night when users trying to open the website were taken to a foreign language betting site, appearing to be in Indonesian but written in English. The redirection occurred on both desktop and mobile devices. None of the university's information was accessible through the site.

Several students expressed dissatisfaction, saying that they were unable to download certificates or access any academic services from the portal. There are also growing concerns that sensitive student and institutional data may have been compromised in the alleged cyberattack.

This is not the first time Ravenshaw University's website has faced such cyber threats. A similar incident occurred two years ago. Notably, the university had installed a high-performance ‘Blade Server’ six years ago, costing over ₹2 crore, which was expected to enhance security and handle simultaneous access by over 8,000 students. The system was believed to reduce the risk of hacking significantly.

Despite this, the recurrence of such a breach has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of the university’s cybersecurity infrastructure.