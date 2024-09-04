Bhubaneswar: A suggestion by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for renaming of Ravenshaw University in Odisha’s Cuttack city has triggered a major row in the state.

Hundreds of former and present students of the prestigious educational institution today took out a torch rally in the Silver City to oppose any move to rename Ravenshaw University.

They took out the rally under the banner of Save Ravenshaw Legacy Forum from Ranihaat Square to College square in Cuttack in the evening.

The students shouted slogans against any attempt for renaming of the university and pleaded for appropriate measures to uphold its century-old legacy.

“The Union Minister has made a suggestion for renaming of Ravenshaw University, one of the oldest educational institutions in Odisha. An attempt is being made to distort the history of Odisha and finish the glorious legacy of Ravenshaw varsity. Many former and present students of this institution have come together to save this legacy. The Chief Minister should speak on the issue in the Assembly immediately,” said Congress leader Sudarshan Das, a former student.

A scuffle ensued between two groups during the torch rally. A few students alleged that they were manhandled by some outsiders in the varsity campus during the rally.

“Some outsiders attacked us during the torch rally. The Union Minister had only made a suggestion for renaming of the university. However, some people are doing politics over the issue,” said a student.

The Union Education Minister had made his suggestion during his visit to Cuttack city on August 31.

“The devastating famine of 1866 had taken place in Odisha during the tenure of TE Raveneshaw as the British Commissioner of the state. Many Odia people had perished in the famine. The calamity had occurred due to the administrative failure of the British authorities including TE Ravenshaw. Why should a prestigious university of Odisha be named after the British Commissioner? The intellectuals of Odisha should think over this,” said Pradhan.

The Union Minister, however, made it clear that it was his personal view. “Naming a university of Odisha after a British officer, who was responsible for causing miseries to the Odia people, is not a proud thing for us,” he added.

Notably, the Britishers had established Ravenshaw College in Cuttack city in 1868. The college was granted an autonomous status in the 1990s. It was finally upgraded into a unitary university in 2006.