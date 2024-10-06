Bhubaneswar: Rayagada Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Debendra Behera has been suspended over the death of forester Sanjay Nayak, whose body was found hanging in his official residence on September 18.

The Odisha Government on Saturday issued a suspension order in this regard.

After Sanjay's death, his wife, Priyanka Subudhi, accused the DFO of mentally harassing her husband over demands for commission from departmental projects in the region. She claimed that her husband took his own life due to the unbearable pressure.

A case has been filed against Behera at the Bhawanipatna Town police station.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) has directed the Chief Conservator of Forests (T&D), Cuttack Circle, to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the matter.