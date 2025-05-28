Rayagada: The officials of the State Vigilance this evening apprehended Sahadev Kisan, a Superintending Engineer of the Public health Department in Rayagada, for allegedly possessing unaccounted cash amounting to ₹1.5 lakh.

Kisan was reportedly accepting large sums of money from contractors through illegal means. Acting on credible inputs, Vigilance officials intercepted his vehicle — a Scorpio — while he was en route from his office to his government residence.

During the search, officials recovered ₹1.5 lakh in suspected ill-gotten cash from Kisan’s possession. As he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the money, the amount was seized on the spot, according to Vigilance sources.

Subsequent to the interception, Vigilance teams launched searches at two locations linked to Kisan to investigate possible disproportionate assets.

Officials confirmed Kisan is currently being questioned to determine the source of the seized funds. The investigation is ongoing.