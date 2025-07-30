The Odisha Vigilance has uncovered fresh evidence of disproportionate assets during ongoing raids on two Assistant Engineers of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Division-III in Bhubaneswar. The two engineers, Raja Kishore Jena and Ashok Kumar Panda, have allegedly acquired properties jointly in the names of their wives, raising suspicion of financial misconduct.

According to a press release from the Vigilance Department, the duo jointly purchased a flat at Cosmopolis in Khandagiri. As their financial ties raised suspicion, Vigilance officials decided to raid the residence of Ashok Kumar Panda, located in the same apartment complex.

When the Vigilance team reached Panda’s flat on July 29, they found it locked from the outside. Repeated calls to Panda failed as his mobile was switched off. However, later that night, just as the team was preparing to seal the premises, they discovered that Panda and his family-- his wife, son, and daughter-- were hiding inside, having locked the house from outside to give the impression that it was empty. Panda eventually opened the door and presented himself to the officials.

In a dramatic twist, a bag was later found hanging outside the window of the flat. Panda admitted to throwing it out to evade detection. The bag, recovered in the presence of witnesses, contained:

Cash of ₹1,00,000

Gold ornaments weighing approximately 60 grams

A 10-gram silver coin

An original Record of Rights (land document)

An Apple iPhone belonging to Panda

A vehicle key and other documents

Following this, searches were intensified at other locations associated with Panda, leading to the discovery of several high-value assets:

Two commercial shops at Utkal Kanika Galleria, Kalpana

One shop at Symphony Mall, Rudrapur, Pahal

A four-storied building in Somnath Nagar

A three-storied house in Dumduma Housing Board Colony

The flat at Cosmopolis

A Volkswagen Polo car

₹17 lakh in postal deposits across three accounts

Meanwhile, Raja Kishore Jena is being interrogated to ascertain the sources of his funds, as the search into his assets also continues.

The Vigilance Department has said that further investigation is underway.