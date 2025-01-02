Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri witnessed an unprecedented surge in donations on New Year’s Day on January 1, receiving a record Rs 10,94,074 in cash.

In addition to the cash offerings, devotees donated 300 mg of gold and 33.5 grams of silver ornaments in the temple’s Hundi (donation box).

Thousands of devotees thronged the temple on January 1 to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath, marking the beginning of the new year with their heartfelt offerings.

Temple authorities confirmed that this year’s donations surpassed all previous New Year’s Day records.