Bhubaneswar: A record 6.6 lakh Olive Ridley sea turtles arrived for mass nesting at the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary this year, according to PCCF (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha. The Forest Department compiled this data between March 5 and March 10.

In a significant development, Jha noted after a gap of 40 years, the sea turtles also returned to the secluded Eakakulanasi Island to participate in nesting activities.

To better understand the migratory patterns of these turtles, the Forest Department, in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India, has initiated satellite tagging. So far, two turtles have been tagged to monitor their journey to Odisha’s shores.

Jha also mentioned that hatchlings from the eggs laid 40 days ago on the Gahirmatha beach have successfully emerged and made their way back to the sea.