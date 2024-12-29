Balasore: Taking stern action against reckless driving, the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Balasore seized two motorcycles and issued challans of Rs 11,000 each against the owners of the two-wheelers.

As per reports, the two youths had used the motorcycles to record reels by driving recklessly on the streets of Balasore city.

As the reels came to the fore on social media, the RTO took cognizance of the matter and issued the challans for driving without helmets and driving the motorcycles dangerously.

One of the youths is a resident of Balasore city while another hails from Nilagiri.

"We are regularly registering cases against rough driving without helmet and issuing challans. We went to the houses of the youths and seized the motorcycles. Challans were issued accordingly," an official of the Balasore RTO said.

"These days, we don't feel safe while walking on roads. Youths are involved in reckless driving, putting the lives of the citizens at risk. Besides, loud noise emitting from the motorcycles is very disturbing. The concerned authorities should take appropriate action to curb such incidents," said a resident of Balasore.