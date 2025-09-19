Bhubaneswar: Online registration has started for the upcoming Puri Habishyali Camp, organised for women devotees who observe the holy Kartika month. The application link has been activated on edistrict.odisha.gov.in.

Priority will be given to those applying for the first time. The registration link will remain active until all 2,500 slots are filled. Once the limit is reached, no further applications will be accepted.

Like last year, the devotees will be provided free accommodation, Mahaprasad meals and exclusive darshan of Lord Jagannath during their stay in Puri.