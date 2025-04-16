Bhubaneswar: Registration for Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s upcoming public grievance hearing in Sambalpur will open at 11 a.m. on April 17. Citizens can register through the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell portal or mobile application.

Per a statement from the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, the grievance hearing will be held at 8 a.m. on April 21 in Sambalpur. A maximum of 1,000 applicants will be allowed to meet the Chief Minister during the session.

Over 10 Ministers, along with Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and senior administrative officials from Western Odisha, are expected to attend the meeting to ensure prompt and effective resolution of public grievances.

Following the Sambalpur session, CM Majhi will conduct another grievance hearing in Berhampur, as announced earlier by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari.

Currently, CM Majhi holds public grievance hearings at the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell located in Unit-5, Bhubaneswar.