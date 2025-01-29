Sambalpur: The rehabilitation centre for mentally ill patients - ‘Samartha’, located in Sambalpur was embroiled into further trouble. Following an allegation of a woman inmate of the institution accusing Secretary Harischandra Das of raping her, the Dhanupali Police lodged a case and launched a probe.

Per the latest report, the police have sent the complainant for medical examination.

The complainant added taking advantage of the illness of the women inmates, the Samarth Secretary was sexually assaulting them.

One associate of Das was arrested and forwarded to the court.

Senior Police official sources said scientific team have reached at the ‘Samarth’ institution to collect evidence after a case was registered over death of an inmate. In last one year, six inmates have died. Investigations have been launched into all the death cases, the police sources added.