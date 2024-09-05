Koraput: Enraged over the alleged absence of proper facilities for post mortem at the Nandapur Community Health Centre, relatives of a woman attacked the hospital’s Doctor. The police detained ten persons in connection with the attack case.

The woman, Kabita Khila and a resident of Panjel village under Lamataput block fell unconscious at her house yesterday. Her family members immediately admitted her to the Nandapur CHC where Doctor Sandeep Panda declared her dead.

The CHC’s Doctor informed the police after the woman’s father, Rama Dangari refused for a post mortem of the deceased. The woman’s father said she had health complications and used to fell unconscious earlier.

After receiving information from the Doctor, the police reached the hospital. The police registered an unnatural death case and sent the woman’s body for a post mortem at the CHC.

Relatives of the deceased got angry when Doctor Panda carried out the post mortem in the open. They attacked the Doctor alleging that the CHC does not have facilities for the post mortem.

The police detained the relatives of the deceased including five women on basis of the doctor’s complaint.

The healthcare services at the CHC have been affected following the incident.

Locals said there has been longstanding demand for a post mortem room at the Nandapur CHC. But nothing has been done so far.