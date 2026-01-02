Koraput: Tension flared up late on Wednesday night in Gadabaguda village under Narayanpatna block of Odisha's Koraput district following a dispute over alleged religious conversion activities.

Pastor and Four Families Assaulted

According to reports, villagers allegedly tied up and assaulted Pastor Ashok Turuk along with members of four Christian families when they entered the village for prayers. The incident occurred when the group was reportedly holding a prayer meeting late at night.

Police from Narayanpatna rushed to the spot after being informed and rescued the pastor and the families. They were later taken to the police station.

Long-Standing Dispute in the Village

The village has been witnessing tension over religious conversion for the past few months. Following earlier disputes, the four families who had accepted Christianity were reportedly living outside the village.

On Wednesday night, ahead of the New Year, the families returned to the village along with the pastor to offer prayers. Villagers alleged that they were also trying to persuade other families to convert, which led to a confrontation and unrest.

Families Deny Allegations

The families claimed they had not done anything wrong and alleged that they had been forcibly driven out of the village earlier. They said they had invited the pastor only to offer prayers for the New Year when villagers assaulted them. They demanded the formation of a peace committee to resolve the dispute amicably.

Villagers Allege Social Disruption

Villagers said that Gadabaguda is predominantly inhabited by members of the Kandha tribe. They alleged that a pastor had earlier lured four families of the tribe into converting to Christianity by making false promises. They further claimed that efforts were being made to influence other villagers, which they said disrupted harmony and brotherhood.

Recent Deaths and Preventive Measures by Villagers

Villagers also claimed that ongoing unrest over religious conversion had led to the deaths of seven people within a year. To prevent further incidents, villagers had sealed the village entrance in the first week of November 2025.

Police are continuing to monitor the situation to prevent further escalation and maintain law and order in the area.