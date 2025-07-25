Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has approved renewable energy projects with total capacity of 178 MW in the state. The projects will come up with Rs 869.8 crore investments.

The projects were approved at the 12th meeting of the Single Window Committee (SWC), under the chairmanship of Energy Department Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, recently.

The meeting was attended by key officials including the Managing Director of GRIDCO, Directors of GRIDCO and OHPC, EIC (Electricity)-cum-PCEI, and other senior members of the Committee. Project proposals were presented by the Chief Project Manager of the Renewable Energy Nodal Agency (RENA) and were thoroughly examined before being cleared by the SWC.

Prozeal Green Energy Limited will develop a 69.5 MW solar park at Biramaharajpur in Subarnapur district. Similarly, INOX Solar Limited received clearance for a 49.5 MW solar project at Telkoi in Keonjhar, while Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was granted approval for a 10 MW solar project at Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda.

Additionally, NLC India Renewables Limited will set up a wind power project at Papadahandi in Nabarangpur district. Together, these projects account for 128.5 MW of solar and 49.5 MW of wind energy capacity.

With these additions, the total renewable energy capacity approved by the Single Window Committee has now reached 1,844.86 MW, attracting cumulative investment commitments of Rs 12,599.79 crore. This marks a significant milestone in Odisha’s clean energy transition and underlines the state government’s focus on facilitating ease of doing business in the renewable sector.