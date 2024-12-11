Bhubaneswar: The state government today granted approval to seven renewable energy (RE) projects with a cumulative capacity of 192.41 MW in Odisha.

The projects would be executed with total investment of Rs 1,386.09 crore.

The seven renewable energy projects were granted in-principle approval at the 8th meeting of the Single Window Committee (SWC) under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy-2022. Energy Department Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev chaired the meeting.

The approved projects include a 99 MW wind power project, five ground based solar projects of 91.77 MW and one rooftop solar project of 1.64 MW.

These projects will leverage Odisha's natural potential for renewable energy generation, emphasizing the state's commitment to achieving its renewable energy goals under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy-2022.

Speaking on the occasion, the Energy Department Principal Secretary highlighted the importance of renewable energy in driving sustainable economic growth. He reiterated the state government's commitment to facilitating investments and ensuring timely implementation of approved projects.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the renewable energy projects, previously approved by the state government.

Senior officials of the Energy Department, GRIDCO, OPTCL, Electricity Distribution Companies, OHPC and EIC were present at the meeting.

The state government's proactive policies and streamlined processes through the Single Window Committee of the Energy Department and its Nodal Agency GRIDCO continue to attract investments in the renewable energy sector, paving the way for a sustainable and self-reliant Odisha.

Till date, the SWC has accorded in-principle approval for investment proposals worth Rs 9,781.47 crore for generating 1,441.79 MW renewable energy in Odisha.