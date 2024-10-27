Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police arrested one person on charges of defrauding car owners in the name of a self-drive company.

As per a complaint filed by car owner Soumya Swagat Ray from Kendrapara, accused identified as Satish Moharana and Amit Swain took Ray’s vehicle on lease. The duo had set up Speedo Ride Self Drive Company and taken Ray’s Maruti Ertiga car on monthly rent basis.

When Ray did not receive money towards car rent, he asked the Moharana and Swain about the same. They neither pay the rent amount nor return the vehicle.

Moreover, they verbally abused Ray and threatened him with dire consequences, if he would report the matter in the police station.

The complainant further stated the accused mortgaged his Maruti Ertiga vehicle to another person in exchange of money.

Based on the complaint, the Commissionerate Police arrested Moharana and launched a manhunt to nab Swain.

Police official sources as many as five vehicles have been seized from the possession of the accused. Further investigation is underway.